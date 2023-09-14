167,000 Glass Doorknobs Recalled After 5 People Need Stitches

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Prime-Line has recalled about 167,000 glass doorknobs that can crack or break and cause severe laceration injuries.

The problem is that the glass doorknobs “can crack and separate from the doorknob assembly, posing a laceration hazard to consumers,” according to the recall notice.

Prime-Line said it received 5 reports of the recalled doorknobs breaking and causing laceration injuries that required stitches.

Four of these incidents occurred during installation, and one occurred the day after the doorknobs were installed, the company said.

The recall involves Gate-House®, Reliabilt®, and Defender Security® brand-name products. They were distributed nationwide from February 2022 through April 7, 2023.

The doorknobs all have fluted glass knobs and were sold in bronze, brass, satin nickel, matte black and chrome finishes.

The following model numbers are included in this recall: E 2279; E 2279-L; E 2311; E 2317; E 2328; E 2496; E 2497; E 2536; E 2536-L; E 2537; E 2537-L, E 2750, and E 2797, which is on the packaging.

Prime-Line is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled doorknobs and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/glassknobs.

Source: Prime-Line Recalls Glass Doorknobs Due to Laceration Hazard