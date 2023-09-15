Water Beads From Target Recalled After Infant Death Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Safety officials and Target are announcing a recall for about 52,000 water beads activity kits that pose a life-threatening choking hazard and a risk of intestinal obstructions.

The recall involves Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits that were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide in 2022.

The kits contain about 10,000 expanding water beads, including “jumbo”-size beads that can grow into large gel balls when soaked in water.

Water beads can also expand dramatically inside the body if they are swallowed, which can cause a life-threatening intestinal blockage, vomiting, dehydration, severe discomfort, or death.

One 10-month-old infant died after swallowing a water bead in July 2023 in Wisconsin. Another 9-month-old child was seriously injured and needed emergency surgery to remove a water bead that blocked their intestines in November 2022, according to the manufacturer.

The manufacturer, Buffalo Games, is asking consumers to immediately take this kit away from children and return it to any Target for a full refund.

Consumers can also contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product in a pre-paid mailing package. For more information, visit https://chuckleandroar.com/recall.

