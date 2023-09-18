Fried Chicken Ice Cream Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Life Raft Treats, a South Carolina-based creamery, has recalled several ice cream products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe food poisoning.

The recall includes Not Fried Chicken (64-oz bucket), Not Fried Chicken (2.5-oz. bar with a UPC 8 60006 18210 6) and Life Is Peachy 6-count box ice cream products.

All of the products are labeled with best-by dates up to and including AUG 8212024.

No illnesses were reported, but on September 5, the company was notified by health officials in South Carolina that a sample of Not Fried Chicken ice cream tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

As a precaution, Life Raft Treats also recalled Life Is Peachy ice cream because both products were manufactured in the same room.

The products were shipped beginning on August 21, 2023, packaged in laminated buckets or plastic wrap, and shipped to distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Texas.

Life Raft Treats is urging consumers to throw out the recalled products, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, email recall@liferafttreats.com or call (843) 695-9806 M-F 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

Source: Life Raft Treats Recalls Ice Cream Products, Not Fried Chicken And Life Is Peachy, Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

