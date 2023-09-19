Apollo Phantom E-Scooters Recalled After 3 People Injured in Falls

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Apollo has recalled about 3,900 Apollo Phantom Electric Scooters due to fall hazard and a risk of severe injuries.

The recall involves Apollo Phantom V1, V2 and 60V Electric Scooters models that were sold from June 2021 to May 2023 in the U.S.

The problem is that a bolt on the e-scooter can loosen and cause the suspension and wheel assembly to separate, according to the recall.

These e-scooters were designed with a single bolt that connects the stem of the scooter with the front suspension and wheel assembly. If it loosens or detaches, a rider may crash and suffer injuries or death.

Apollo reported 7 incidents of the bolt breaking, resulting in the stem detaching or loosening, including 3 people who suffered injuries including bruises, cuts, or scrapes.

The manufacturer said it believes the issue can be fixed by replacing the subject bolt (A2-70 Stainless Steel Bolt) with the stronger Grade 12.9 Steel Bolt that is used in the current Phantom e-scooter model.

The A2-70 Stainless Steel Bolt has “A2-70” imprinted on the bolt head.

Even after the e-scooters are upgraded with a Grade 12.9 Steel Bolt, the manufacturer recommends performing preventative maintenance using a torque wrench to tighten the bolt every 500 km.

Apollo has also published a video with a step-by-step guide on how to replace the bolt.

For more information, consumers can call Apollo toll-free at 833-693-3468 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the recall website at https://apolloscooters.co/pages/apollo-phantom-2021-2022-bolt-recall.

Source: Apollo Recalls Phantom Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards