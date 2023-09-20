Whirlpool Recalls 2,500 ADC Commercial Dryers for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Whirlpool has recalled about 2,500 stacked commercial clothes dryers that were sold under the ADC® brand-name because they can catch on fire.

The recall involves ADC® 30-lb. capacity stacked commercial clothes dryers with model number ADG-30X2R or ADG-30X2Ri.

The problem is that the dryers can overheat and ignite the clothes inside the dryer, which poses a fire hazard.

These dryers were sold in on-premise and coin-operated configurations for multi-unit housing, laundromats, and other facilities that use commercial laundry.

No injuries were reported, but Whirlpool said it received 41 reports of incidents, including 13 reports of minor smoke damage and water damage.

They were sold direct from Whirlpool or through authorized ADC distributors nationwide from April 2012 through February 2023 for about $11,800.

Whirlpool is asking laundromat operators and other customers to immediately stop using the recalled dryers and contact the company for a free repair. For more information, visit https://www.repair.whirlpoolcorp.com/product-recall/.

