45,000 Lectric E-Bikes Recalled After Brake Failure Injuries Reported

Lectric eBikes has recalled about 45,000 electric bicycles because the disc brakes can fail and cause a loss of braking power.

The problem is that the mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail and cause riders to lose control, which poses a life-threatening crash hazard.

Lectric eBikes said it received 4 reports of riders who experienced a sudden loss of braking power. Two people crashed and suffered injuries that involved cuts, scrapes, and a broken bone.

The recalled mechanical disc brake calipers are located on both the front and the rear of Lectric electric bicycle models, including:

XP 3.0 Black

XP 3.0 Long- Range Black

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black

XP Step-Thru 3.0 White

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White

These e-bikes were sold online at lectricebikes.com from November 2022 through May 2023 for between $1,000 and $1,200.

Lectric eBikes is asking consumers to immediately stop using bikes with the recalled disc brake calipers and contact the company for a free repair kit.

Customers will also receive up to $100 towards the cost to install front and rear mechanical brake calipers.

Source: Lectric Ebikes Recalls Disc Brake Calipers Sold on Lectric E-Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)