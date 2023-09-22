Pirelli Recalls 14,500 Bike Tires That Can Suddenly Lose Air

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Pirelli Tire LLC has recalled about 14,500 bicycle tires because they can suddenly lose air and cause a rider to lose control or crash.

The recall involves certain Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires in the sizes 28-622. They were produced early 2023.

These tires are hazardous because the “tire bead can unseat from the rim and lead to rapid air loss in the tires, resulting in loss of control,” according to the recall notice.

Pirelli believes that the problem is linked to “compatibility of the tire with some wheel rims” as well as “cases where the tire inflation pressure may exceed the maximum pressure allowed by the manufacturer,” according to the company.

Pirelli said it received one report of a person who suffered minor injury when the tire suddenly deflated.

They were sold by Competitive Cyclist, Trek and Angry Catfish stores nationwide from March 2023 through July 2023 for about $100.

Pirelli is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled tires and contact the company for a free replacement or a full refund.

For more information, visit Pirelli’s recall website at https://www.pirelli.com/tires/en-us/learn/tire-recall.

Source: Pirelli Tire Recalls P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires Due to Fall Hazard