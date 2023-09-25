ARGO Xplorer ATVs Recalled for Fire Hazard

Share
ARGO has recalled about 500 Xplorer all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) because fuel may overflow and catch on fire.

The problem is that “incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses can lead to fuel overflow,” according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but ARGO said it received 2 reports of fuel overflow incidents, including one fire.

The recall involves ARGO Xplorer XR 500 and XRT 500 ATVs in model years 2020 through 2021.

ARGO also recalled the XR 570, and XRT 570 ATVs in model years 2021 through 2023.

Model Name Model Year
XPLORER XR 500 2020, 2021
XPLORER XR 500 LE 2020, 2021
XPLORER XR 570 2021, 2022
XPLORER XR 570 LE 2021, 2022
XPLORER XRT 500 2020, 2021
XPLORER XRT 570 2021, 2022, 2023
XPLORER XRT 570 LE 2022, 2023

The recalled ATVs were sold at ARGO ATV dealers nationwide from July 2019 through July 2023 for between $6,800 and $11,300

ARGO is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact an authorized dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair of the fuel system.

“The dealer will perform an inspection of the vent system, re-route and extend the vent hose, and install a fuel neck insert,” according to the recall.

For more information, consumers can visit the company’s recall website at https://argoxtv.com/recalls.

Source: ARGO Recalls ARGO Xplorer All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

