Polaris Recalls MATRYX Snowmobiles After 4 Injuries Reported

Polaris has issued another recall for about 15,900 snowmobiles after several people were injured.

The recall involves certain model-year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles.

The recall on August 31 was announced after 4 people suffered puncture injuries on the handlebar hooks.

The hooks also pose a “risk of serious injury if the rider’s body impacts the handlebar hook during a crash,” according to Polaris.

Polaris previously recalled these same snowmobiles in May 2023 due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries to the rider. There were 164 reports of the brake system overheating, including 22 reports of fires.

The recalled snowmobiles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019 through April 2023 for $13,300 to $22,000.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact the company or an authorized dealer to receive free replacement handlebar hooks.

For the previous recall involving the brake system, Polaris or an authorized dealer will check of the braking system and install a software update.

For more information, call Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Recalls.”

