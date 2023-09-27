Generac Recalls 64,000 Generators After 3 Severe Burn Injuries

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Generac has recalled about 64,000 Generac® Portable Generators that pose a serious fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

The problem is that the generators’ fuel tank can “fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened,” the recall warns.

There were 27 reports of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened, including 3 people who suffered “severe burn injuries,” according to Generac.

The recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2.

The recalled generators were sold nationwide from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300 and $3,650.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact the manufacturer, Generac Power Systems Inc., for a free repair kit. For more information, visit https://www.generac.com/GPenhancements.

Source: Generac Recalls Portable Generators Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards