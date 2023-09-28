Honda Recalls 400,000 Lawnmower and Pressure Washer Engines

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

American Honda Motor Co. has recalled about 391,800 Honda Lawnmower and Pressure Washer Engines due to an injury hazard and a risk of camshaft failures.

Honda warned that the engine camshafts were “improperly manufactured.” This can “cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard,” according to the recall.

Honda said it received 2,197 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, including 7 people who suffered minor injuries.

The recall involves Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines.

The lawnmowers were sold at Honda dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool and other stores nationwide from May 2022 to June 2023.

The pressure washer engines were sold at Lowes, Home Depot and other retail stores nationwide from June 2022 to August 2023.

Honda is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled lawnmower and pressure washer engines and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, call American Honda Motor toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Source: American Honda Motor Recalls Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines Due to Injury Hazard