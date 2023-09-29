STIHL Recalls 2,800 Chainsaws for Laceration Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

STIHL Incorporated has recalled about 2,800 STIHL® MSA 300 chainsaws that pose a laceration hazard.

The problem is that the chainsaws “can take longer to brake than expected,” according to STIHL due to a problem with the brake drum and brake band.

No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a laceration hazard.

The STIHL MSA 300 is a battery-powered, gray and orange-colored chainsaw. The words “STIHL” and “MSA 300” are displayed on the side of the chainsaw. Chainsaws with serial numbers lower than 447457319 are included in the recall.

The recalled chainsaws were sold nationwide at authorized STIHL dealers from October 2022 through July 2023 for about $800.

STIHL is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled STIHL MSA 300 chainsaws and bring it to an authorized dealer for a free replacement of the brake drum and brake band.

Source: STIHL Recalls MSA 300 Chain Saws Due to Laceration Hazard