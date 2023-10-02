TJX Recalls 11,000 Folding Chairs After 4 People Injured in Falls

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

TJX has recalled about 11,000 foldable bistro set chairs because the wooden frame can break and cause people to fall.

The problem is that the “wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard,” according to the recall notice.

The recalled wooden folding chairs were sold under the brand-names Panama Jack® and House & Garden®. They came as part of a 3-piece set, with two folding chairs and a small square table.

TJX said it received 7 reports of the wooden frame of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer sat on the chair, including 4 people who suffered minor injuries.

They were sold nationwide at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores from March 2022 through June 2023 for between $150 and $200.

TJX is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact the company for instructions on how to get a full refund. Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, or Homesense store for a full refund.

Source: TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores