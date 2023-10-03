Best Buy Recalls 1,500 Fire Tables That Eject Hot Lava Rocks

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Best Buy has recalled about 1,490 Insignia® and Yardbird® fire tables because the lava rocks can split and eject when heated.

Best Buy received 6 reports of lava rocks splitting or ejecting from the Insignia® fire tables, with one report of minor property damage.

These fire tables were sold online and through Best Buy for Business between July 2022 and April 2023.

There were also 2 reports of lava rocks splitting or ejecting from the 2017 Yardbird® Fire Tables, as well as one report of property damage. These fire tables were sold directly by the manufacturer through warehouses in the Minneapolis area between April and July 2017.

No injuries were reported, but people could suffer impact injuries or severe burns if they are hit by lava rocks, according to Best Buy.

Only Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rock fill are included in this recall.

Best Buy is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled fire tables. Consumers can contact Best Buy for a free replacement fill material of fire-safe glass beads.

For more informaton, call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or go online at https://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls.

Source: Best Buy Recalls Insignia and Yardbird Fire Tables with Lava Rocks Due to Burn and Impact Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)