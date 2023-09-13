Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed against SharkNinja Operating LLC by a woman from El Cajon, California who claims that she was burned by a defective pressure cooker.

The plaintiff, Christina M., accuses SharkNinja of selling a defective and unreasonably dangerous Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker.

According to the lawsuit, she suffered “severe, disfiguring burns” as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

The explosion also allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff,” her lawsuit claims.

Furthermore, she alleges that SharkNinja’s pressure cookers are “unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized.”

She is seeking compensation for significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, wage loss, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life.

Her Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed against SharkNinja Operating LLC on August 16, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California — Case 3:23-cv-01503-AJB-KSC.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.