Atekcity Corporation has recalled about 2 million COSORI® Air Fryers because they can catch on fire.

The problem is that a wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, according to the recall.

There were 205 reports of the air fryers catching on fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking, including 10 reports of people who were burned and 23 reports of property damage.

The recall involves Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The model number is printed on the bottom label and the user manual. The brand-name “Cosori” is printed on the front of each air fryer. The units are 3.7-qt. and 5.8 qt. and may be black, gray, white, blue or red.

They were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 at major stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Target, The Home Deport, Amazon.com, and other websites.

Cosori is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact the company to get a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. No receipt is necessary.

Source: Two Million COSORI® Air Fryers Recalled by Atekcity Due to Fire and Burn Hazards