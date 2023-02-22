Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

SharkNinja Operating LLC has been sued by a woman from Texas who alleges that her daughter suffered serious burn injuries as a result of using a defective Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Tammy M., a woman from Tomball, Texas, whose daughter was injured when “the pressure cooker’s lid suddenly blew off the pot in an explosive manner” on February 17, 2021. According to the lawsuit:

“The contents of the pressure cooker were forcefully ejected out of the pot and onto Plaintiff, causing severe, disfiguring burns.”

SharkNinja is accused of misleading consumers by claiming that the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker has “14 safety features,” which supposedly keep the use safe while cooking.

The Owner’s Guide specifically claims that the pressure cooker’s safety features prevent the lid from being removed until the unit has “completely depressurized.”

The lawsuit claims that SharkNinja’s pressure cookers are “unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized.”

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that SharkNinja’s claims about safety “put innocent consumers like Plaintiff directly in harm’s way.”

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and other damages.

The lawsuit was filed on February 14, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston Division) — Case Number 4:23-cv-00535.

Source: Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Texas

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

