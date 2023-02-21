Enfamil ProSobee Baby Formula Recalled for Deadly Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Reckitt has recalled about 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a risk of infections with a dangerous bacteria called Cronobacter.

Consumers can look on the bottom of the can to check if the batch number is being recalled.

The recall involves 12.9-ounce cans of baby formula that are marked with batch codes ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, with both a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a Use-By Date of “1 Mar 2024.”

They were sold nationwide in the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses were reported, but Reckitt said it chose to voluntarily recall the formula due to a risk of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

Last year, the same type of bacteria led to a massive recall of Similac® baby formula. Health officials linked the formula to at least 4 illnesses, including one baby who died.

Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections in babies, with complications including sepsis, meningitis, bowel damage and death. The infection can also spread through the bloodstream to other parts of the body.

“Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements,” the recall warns.

The recalled cans of baby formula should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also contact the manufacturer at 800-479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com and the company will help you verify if your can of baby formula is being recalled.

Source: Reckitt Recalls Two Batches of Prosobee 12.9 oz Simply Plant Based Infant Formula Because of Possible Health Risk

