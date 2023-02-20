Anker Recalls 535 Power Banks Linked to House Fire

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Anker Innovations has recalled certain Anker 535 Power Banks because they can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall involves Anker 535 Power Banks (PowerCore 20K) with Model A1366, according to the company.

The recalled power banks were the “most probable cause” of a house fire near Leitersburg, Maryland, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported to an alarm company at around 4 a.m. on February 10. The company called the homeowners, who discovered the fire in an unoccupied bedroom with the door closed.

Investigators traced the source of the fire to a suitcase that contained an Anker 535 Power Bank that had been used about a week earlier.

No other electronics or fire hazards were in the suitcase, fire officials said, and no one was injured because the fire was contained in the bedroom behind a fire-proof door.

Consumers who own one of the recalled power banks should not throw it in the trash because it could catch on fire. Instead, it needs to be disposed of at a facility that accepts lithium-ion batteries.

Anker has created a website where customers can request a refund at https://www.anker.com/a1366-recall-form.

Source: Anker Innovations Recalls Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) A1366