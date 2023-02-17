Paradise Grills Recalls 18,000 Outdoor Kitchens for Explosion Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Paradise Grilling Systems Inc. has recalled about 18,000 first-generation outdoor kitchens because the grill can explode.

The problem is that liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets, which can explode when the consumer relights the grill.

Two explosions were reported, “causing severe burns to the consumers,” according to the recall notice.

The recalled outdoor kitchens were sold at Paradise Grills showrooms and at home, boat and RV shows nationwide from January 2009 through December 2020 for between $4,000 and $15,000.

Paradise Grills is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact the company to get a new 16″x 4″ stainless steel vent to be installed on the First Generation Outdoor Kitchen.

Consumers located in Florida, Texas, Georgia and Alabama should immediately contact Paradise Grills to schedule a date for completion of their free repair. This includes labor and a new vent.

Consumers in all other states can contact Paradise Grills to get free shipment of the vent, installation instructions, and reimbursement for the installation cost by a qualified professional or technician.

For more information, call Paradise Grills at 800-604-2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.paradisegrillsdirect.com/safety-notice.

Source: Paradise Grills Recalls Outdoor Kitchens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards