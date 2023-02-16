Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Baby Trend and safety officials are warning parents that the detachable canopy on Baby Trend Sit ‘N Stand Strollers poses a deadly risk of entrapment.

The safety alert applies to the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra Strollers with model numbers beginning with “SS76” or “SS66”.

The problem is that children can get their head or neck trapped between the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest, or the seat back.

Tragically, 14-month-old baby who was not in the stroller suffocated to death after becoming trapped. The father was nearby, but unable to see the child until it was too late.

In another terrifying incident, a 17-month-old child who was partially secured in the stroller suffered neck bruises after becoming trapped between the back of the canopy tube and the back of the front seat.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned:

“The space in front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller, or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness. Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death.”

Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009 at major retailers like Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon.com, and more, according to the safety warning.

The manufacturer has not issued a recall, but is instead asking consumers to remove the detachable canopy when it is not in use.

