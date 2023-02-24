Walmart Recalls 1.2 Million Candles for Fire & Burn Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Around 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles from Walmart have been recalled due to fire and laceration hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The candles were sold in 7 scents for Halloween and autumn, including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

There were 12 reports of the candle wick burning too close to the side and causing the glass to crack. There was one report of a fire, another report of a minor cut, and multiple reports of damage to items nearby.

The candles were sold in round 14-ounce glass jars with a metal lid. The name “Mainstays” and the candle name are printed on the front.

The recalled candles were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7.

Walmart is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund by calling 800-680-2474 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT or visiting the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/autumncandle.

