Canned Shrimp From Walmart, Safeway Recalled for Spoilage Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. has recalled one lot of GEISHA Medium Shrimp after reports of the cans leaking, swelling and bursting open.

The company warned that the canned shrimp may be under-processed, “which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens,” such as the bacteria that causes botulism.

The canned shrimp product was sold at Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, Associated Food Stores, and Stater Bros Markets in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

The shrimp was packaged in a 4-ounce metal can with UPC 071140003909, Lot LGC12W12E22, and best-by date of MAY/12/2026. The codes are printed on the bottom of the can.

People who eat this product could develop food poisoning or botulism, a life-threatening illness that is caused by toxins produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum.

Botulism toxins are one of the most lethal substances known because they can rapidly cause paralysis of the breathing muscles and death, according to the CDC.

No illnesses were reported, but Kawasho Foods is urging consumers not to eat this product, even if the can does not look damaged and the shrimp does not look or smell spoiled.

Consumer who bought this product are urged to return it to place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Kawasho Foods USA Inc. Announces a Voluntary Recall of a Single Lot of GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation