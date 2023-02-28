LumaRail Bed Rails Recalled After 1 Death Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Platinum Health has issued a recall for about 53,000 LumaRail Bed Assist Rails that pose a risk of entrapment, asphyxiation and death.

Tragically, one death was reported in which an 81-year-old man at a nursing home in Pennsylvania became trapped between his mattress and the bed rail and died of positional asphyxia in 2021.

These “recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail, or between the rail and mattress,” according to the CPSC recall notice on February 23.

The recall involves Bed Assist Rail with Legs (model PHB4000), Free Standing Bed Assist Rail (model PHB6000) and the DoubleSafe Bed Assist Rail (model PHB7000D).

They were sold from July 2015 to December 2022 through online medical supply stores nationwide, including RehabMart and Fabrication Enterprises, Amazon, walmart.com and other websites.

Bed rails are advertised to help people with mobility issues sit up or get out of bed, but in some cases, the rail itself can become a deadly safety hazard. In recent years, recalls have been issued for over 1 million bed rails sold by various manufacturers.

Platinum Health is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact the company for a free repair kit by calling toll-free at 833-408-0509 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at bedrails@realtimeresults.net.

Source: Platinum Health Recalls LumaRail Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazard; One Death Reported