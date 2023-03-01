Class Action Filed After Bindle Bottles Recalled for Lead

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in California by a woman who claims that Bindle Bottles have high levels of lead.

The lawsuit was filed a few days after a recall was announced by Bindle Bottle LLC for Bindle Bottles that tested positive for lead.

The problem is that there is a small area of exposed lead in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle, according to the recall.

The recall involves Bindle Bottles in four sizes (32-oz., 24-oz., 20-oz., and 13-oz.) and a 24-oz. Bindle Bottle that is part of the Puppy Pack.

Tests found “high levels of lead” in a small 0.4-inch diameter soldering dot in the bottom of the storage compartment, according to reports by Lead Free Mama and Consumer Reports.

Metal bottles like this commonly have a lead soldering dot, but it is usually covered with food-grade materials. If unpackaged food touches this spot, the food could be contaminated with lead.

Consumer Reports also found that the outside of some bottles tested positive for BPA, despite the company’s BPA-free claims.

Lead is a neurotoxic metal that is particularly dangerous for children, but adults can also be harmed. Prolonged exposure to lead can damage brain development, increase cancer risks, and cause other serious long-term health problems.

The production of Bindle Bottles “has been suspended and will be overhauled going forward,” according to the recall. The company is offering a free repair kit that can be obtained by filling out a form at bindlebottle.com/pages/recall.

Source: Bindle Bottles Have High Lead Levels, Class Action Says