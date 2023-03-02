Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

TJX has recalled about 81,700 office chairs because they can break and cause people to fall.

The problem is that the back of the chair can break off or detach from the seat base when a person is sitting in the chair.

There were 12 reports in which the back of the chair broke or detached from the seat base when a consumer was sitting in a chair at a store, including 10 people who were injured.

The injuries included “contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one reported concussion,” according to the recall.

The recalled office chairs were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and HomeSense stores nationwide from June 2019 through December 2022 for between $60 and $70.

The chairs have a circular cushioned seat that attaches to an adjustable metal stand with 5 wheels. They were sold in many colors.

One of the following style numbers is printed on a hang tag attached to the product: GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB, GT646AABO. Under the seat is a label that reads “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd.” and “Made in China.”

For more information on how to get a refund, you can call TJX toll-free at 888-359-4763 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go online at https://www.recallrtr.com/officechair.

Source: TJX Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard