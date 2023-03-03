Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed against SharkNinja LLC by Gwendolyn P., woman from Harris County, Texas who was severely burned by a pressure cooker.

The incident involved a Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Cooker (Model Number OP302), which is a multi-cooker that is advertised as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, broiler, dehydrator, and more.

She claims that she was using the pressure cooking feature on her Ninja Foodi Cooker to make food when she had to release the pressure so she could add an ingredient.

“As the pressure was releasing, the lid came open and liquid exploded out of the pressure cooker, causing Plaintiff severe burns,” according to the lawsuit.

In her lawsuit, she claims that SharkNinja knew or should have known of the dangers and risks of a pressure cooker that can open when it is pressurized, but failed to adequately warn consumers.

Furthermore, she alleges that the Ninja Foodi Cooker “had a poorly designed safety system that allowed the pressure cooker to open when it was still pressurized.” These conditions render it “defective and unreasonably dangerous.”

She is seeking damages in excess of $75,000 for her bodily injuries, disfigurement, physical pain, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses, and other economic and non-economic losses.

Her lawsuit was filed on February 20, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas (Galveston Division) — Case Number 3:23-cv-00053.

