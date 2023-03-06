Lidl Recalls Cocktail Shrimp for Risk of Listeria Infections

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Lidl US has voluntarily recalled ready-to-eat Tapas® Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl due to a risk of contamination with Listeria bacteria.

No illnesses were reported, but a routine test on a finished product was positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning infections.

The recall notice warns: “Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that poses a serious health risk to young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The recall includes all units of Tapas® Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl packaged in 7-oz. trays with a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are included in the recall.

The cocktail shrimp product was distributed to all Lidl store locations in the U.S., including the states of Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Lidl has stopped production and distribution of this product as they continue to investigate the source of the issue.

Lidl is urging customers who purchased this product not to eat it, and to immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. No receipt is necessary to get a refund.

For more information, call Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).

Source: Lidl Voluntarily Recalls 7 oz Tapas Branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl Due to Possible Health Risk

