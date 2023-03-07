Purely Soothing Eye Drops Recalled for Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The manufacturer of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Eye Drops has recalled two lots of the product because they were not sterilized.

Pharmedica USA warned that “use of contaminated eye drops can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness,” but there were no reports of adverse events.

People who use the contaminated eye drops could also develop severe infections that spread beyond their eyes, which could pose life-threatening health risks.

The eye drops were made in Arizona and sold via online e-commerce and at trade shows, such as Amazon Marketplace and others.

The product comes in a white, cylindrical bottle with an eye-dropper cap and white lid. The label is marked LOT#: 2203PS01, 1 oz, UPC 7 31034 91379 9; or LOT#: 1808051, ½ oz, UPC 7 31034 91382 9.

The recall comes just weeks after a deadly outbreak of infections was linked to eye drops, including EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears that were sold at Walmart and online stores.

Pharmedica USA is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled eye drops and return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, call Pharmedica USA LLC by phone at +1 (623) 698 – 1752 or e-mail osm@pharmedicausa.com.

Source: Pharmedica USA LLC Issues Voluntary Worldwide Recall of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops Due to Non-Sterility