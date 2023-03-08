Tampico Recalls 3 Spices for Cancer-Causing Mold Toxin

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Tampico Spice Company, a Los Angeles-based spice manufacturer, has recalled certain Cayenne Pepper, Cajun Seasoning, and Taco Meat Seasoning due to high levels of a mold toxin called aflatoxin.

On February 2, the company recalled about 5,553 pounds of Cayenne Pepper that were sold in in 1-pound and 5-pound jars (Lot #2112245).

On March 3, Tampico recalled two lots of Cajun Seasoning (LOT #2122483 and LOT #301029) that were sold in 1-oz., 1-lb., 1.5-lb., 2-lb., 5-lb., and 6-lb. units.

Also on March 3, Tampico recalled one lot of Taco Meat Seasoning (LOT #2112147) that was sold in 1-oz., 1-lb., 1.5-lb., 2-lb., 5-lb., and 6-lb. units.

The spices were distributed in California, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Texas, Nevada and New Jersey.

The recalls were announced in the FDA’s Enforcement Reports, so there was no information on any illnesses or complaints.

All of the spices were recalled because the “product was found to have an elevated amount of Aflatoxin,” according to the recall notices.

Aflatoxins are a family of cancer-causing toxins that are produced by certain molds. Exposure to aflatoxins is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.

The symptoms of aflatoxin toxicity in humans may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, convulsions, and other signs of acute liver injury. Long-term exposure can cause growth retardation and cirrhosis of the liver, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Source: USA – Tampico Spice Company Cayenne Pepper Recalled For Aflatoxin

