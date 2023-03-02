3.2 Million Calico Critters Toys Recalled After 2 Deaths Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Epoch Everlasting Play has recalled more than 3.2 million Calico Critters® toys sold with bottle and pacifier accessories after 2 children died.

The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard for children, according to the recall.

Three choking incidents were reported, including the tragic deaths of two children. One death involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico. The other fatal incident occurred in 2015 and involved a 9-month-old baby in Japan who choked on the toy pacifier accessory.

The bottle and pacifier accessories were sold from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80 at stores like Walmart, Meijer, Amazon.com, other stores nationwide and online.

The bottle may be yellow, pink, blue, or orange. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifiers were yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, teal and blue colors.

Epoch Everlasting is urging consumers to immediately take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children and contact the company for instructions on how to get a free replacement accessory.

For more information, call Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.

Source: Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls All Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories, More than 3.2 Million, Due to Choking Hazard; Two Deaths Reported