350,000 Heated Blankets and Pads Recalled After 17 People Burned

Bedshe International Co. Ltd. has recalled about 350,000 Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads due to a risk of fires and burn injuries.

The recall was announced after the company received 137 reports of the blankets and pads catching on fire, burning, melting, overheating, or causing property damage due to the controller malfunctioning.

At least 17 people also reported burn injuries, including one person who suffered 2nd-degree burns.

The recalled electric heated blanket models include BS-HB5060, HB6284, BS-HB7284, and BS-LV0A.

The recalled heating pad models include BS-HP2422, BS-HP1224, and BS-HP2433.

The blankets and heating pads were sold online at Amazon.com and BedsureHome.com from August 2022 through November 2022 for between $25 and $110.

Bedsure is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled electric heating blankets and pads and contact the company for a full refund by registering at safety.bedsurehome.com.

