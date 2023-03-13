Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Tabletops Unlimited Inc. has been sued by a woman who claims that she was seriously burned by a defective pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Kyra T., a 42-year-old woman from New Jersey who said she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” to her abdomen and right forearm on February 10, 2021.

She claims that she was able to easily twist open the lid on her pressure cooker when it was still under pressure, which resulted in an explosion of burning-hot food, steam, and liquid.

The incident involved a Cooks by JCPenney® 8-Quart Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker with Model Number Y22 4(8)-00.

These pressure cookers are “unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also explains why the pressure cookers are defective:

“The pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area, including onto the unsuspecting consumers, their families and other bystanders.”

Tabletops Unlimited is also facing lawsuits involving people who were seriously burned by a Philippe Richard Pressure Cooker, which can also allegedly explode when unsuspecting consumers open the lid.

The lawsuit was filed on February 2, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey — Case Number 1:23-cv-00579.

