Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dorel Juvenile Group has recalled about 59,450 rear-facing infant car seats because the car seat could detach in a crash.

The recalls involve certain Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi car seats with manufacturing dates ranging from May 1, 2020 to February 28, 2023.

The following brand and models are included:

IC313 Maxi Cosi Coral Xp Car Seat

IC335 Maxi Cosi Infant Car Seat Base

IC336 Maxi Cosi Mico Xp Max Infant Car Seat

IC337 Maxi Cosi Mico Xp Max Infant Car Seat

IC338 Maxi Cosi Mico Xp Max Infant Car Seat

IC351 Safety 1st Onboard 35 Securetech Car Seat

IC370 Maxi Cosi Mico Luxe + Infant Car Seat

IC372 Safety 1st Securetech Infant Car Seat Base

Some of the recalled car seats came with a stroller as part of a Travel System, including the Maxi-Cosi Gia XP, Zelia² Max, Tayla, Adorra, Tayla XP and Mara XT Travel System with model numbers: TR416, TR427, TR428, TR430, TR433, TR434.

The problem is that “the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base may fail, allowing the child seat to detach,” according to the recall.

Furthermore, “a detached child seat may not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash,” warned the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Customers who own a recalled car seat are urged to “only secure their child seat with the vehicle belt restraint system” until the company can send a free replacement base. For more information, email retractablelatchrecall@djgusa.com.

Source: Retractable Latch Base Recall

