YETI Recalls 1.9 Million Soft Coolers for Deadly Magnet Hazard

Yeti has recalled 1.9 million soft coolers and gear cases because the high-powered magnets can detach, which poses a deadly safety risk if two or more of the magnets are swallowed.

The recall posted on March 9 applies to the Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, and also the Yeti Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and Yeti Sidekick Dry Gear Case.

Yeti warned that the magnet-lined closures on the coolers and gear cases can fail and release the magnets.

The products were sold between March 2018 and January 2023.

No injuries were reported, but there were 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets.

“When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system,” according to the recall.

This can result in an intestinal perforation, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Yeti is asking consumers currently in possession of the Hopper M20, Hopper M30 and SideKick Dry to immediately stop using the products.

Visit the recall website at https://www.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html to fill out a form for either a replacement product of equal or greater value, or a full refund in the form of a Yeti gift card with additional value, depending on the product.

For more information, call YETI toll-free at 1-833-444-3151 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT) or email ProductRecall@yeti.com.

Source: YETI Recalls 1.9 Million Soft Coolers and Gear Cases Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

