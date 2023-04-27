Flo Battery Back-Ups Recalled After 3 Fires Reported

Share
Moen has recalled about 10,000 Flo® Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups for Flo® Smart Water Monitors due to a fire hazard.

The back-up battery was sold as an optional add-on accessory for the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, which is a device that monitors a home’s water flow rate, water pressure, and detects leak.

In the event of a power disruption, the back-up battery extends the operation of the monitor and shutoff device for at least 3 days.

Moen warned that “the lithium-ion battery back-up can overheat, posing a fire hazard.” No injuries were reported as of April 13, but there were reports of minor property damage and fires.

Moen said there were 3 reports of batteries that overheated and caught on fire.

The recalled back-up batteries were sold nationwide at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, other stores and online from August 2019 through November 2022 for about $250.

Moen warned consumers to immediately stop using the recalled battery back-ups and contact the company for information on how to disable it before disposing of the unit in accordance with local laws.

For more information, consumers can visit https://www.moen.com/product-safety-recalls/flo-lithium-ion-battery-backup-model-920-001.

Source: Moen Recalls Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors Due to Fire Hazard

