Rollerblade USA Recalls 13,400 Youth Skates for Injury Risk

Rollerblade USA has recalled about 13,400 Rollerblade® Fury Inline Skates due to a risk of instability, falls, crashes and injuries.

The problem is that the brake support for the rear brake can crack or detach. This can “reduce user stability, increasing the risk of a fall,” the recall warns.

No injuries were reported, but there were 11 reports of the brake supports for the rear brake fracturing or breaking off, according to the manufacturer.

The recall involves Rollerblade Fury Black/White and Fury G Black/Pink youth inline skates. The skates were sold in three adjustable sizes, with ranges of 12J-2, 2-6 and 5-8.

The skates can be identified by the name “Rollerblade” on the frame of the skate, wheels, and power strap.

SKU number FURY B BKWH 07067000787 or FURY G BKPK 070671007Y9 is also printed on the skate tongue label.

The recalled rollerblades were sold nationwide at Inline Warehouse, Paragon Athletic Goods, REI and other stores from May 2020 to March 2023. One version was also sold to schools and rental facilities.

Rollerblade USA is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact the company for a free replacement brake support.

