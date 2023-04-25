Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kawasho Foods USA Inc., the company that makes Geisha Shrimp, has expanded a recall that was previously announced in February to include all 4-oz. cans of Medium Shrimp.

The shrimp may be under-processed, which means that it may be spoiled or contaminated with microorganisms that could cause illness.

The manufacturer warned, “Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.”

No illnesses were reported, but if the recalled product is contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism, even a small taste of food that contains the toxin could cause paralysis and death within 18 to 36 hours.

The recalled shrimp was distributed nationwide to retailers in most states between December 2022 and April 2023.

GEISHA® Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4-oz. metal can with UPC 071140003909. All lots of this product are subject to recall.

In the expanded recall, Kawasho Foods said it “made this decision after receiving additional information” from the FDA.

The previous recall also reported complaints of the cans swelling, leaking, or bursting. The product was distributed to stores like Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, Albertsons.

Consumer who bought this product are urged to return it to place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Kawasho Foods USA Inc. Announces a Voluntary Recall of a Single Lot of GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. Because of Possible Health Risk

