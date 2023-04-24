Kid Casters Fishing Rods Recalled for Lead Poisoning Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Lil Anglers has recalled about 78,500 children’s fishing rods that were sold with the Kid Casters® No Tangle Combo Kit.

The problem is that the ceramic guide at the tip of the fishing rods contains high levels of lead that exceed federal limits.

Lead is a neurotoxin that is particularly dangerous for children. Prolonged exposure to lead can cause brain damage in children, slowed growth and development, and other severe health problems.

The recalled fishing rods were sold nationwide from January 2021 through March 2023 at stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods, other stores and online.

Lil Anglers is urging consumers to immediately take the fishing rods away from children and contact the company for a full refund or a free replacement fishing rod.

For more information and a full list of recalled Model Numbers and Lot Codes, visit the recall website at https://kidcastersrecall.com/.

Source: Lil Anglers Recalls Children’s Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban