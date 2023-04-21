Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

SharkNinja Operating LLC has been sued by a woman who claims that she was burned by a defective Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker.

She claims that the pressure cooker is dangerous and defective because the lid “suddenly blew off the pot in an explosive manner.”

The Ninja® Foodi™ TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker is a multi-cooker that consists of two parts. The bottom is an electronic pressure cooker pot. The pot is sealed with a lid that can air fry, bake/roast, and broil.

The lawsuit was filed by Carrie S., a resident of East Providence, Rhode Island, who allegedly suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” on January 31, 2021 while using her pressure cooker.

The incident occurred when the lid exploded off of her Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer with TenderCrisp Technology (Model Number OP301 LP3), according to the lawsuit.

She blames her injuries on “the pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot…allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected.”

Her lawsuit cites the Owner’s Manual, which advertises that Ninja Foodi pressure cookers have a “safety feature” that is supposed to prevent the lid from unlocking until “the unit is completely depressurized.”

Instead, she alleges that the safety features can malfunction. In her case, the “contents of the pressure cooker were forcefully ejected out of the pot and onto Plaintiff, causing severe, disfiguring burns.”

Her lawsuit was filed on April 4, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts — Case Number 1:23-cv-10720-LTS.

