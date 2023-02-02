2.2 Million Sledgehammers Recalled After Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker has recalled 2.2 million DEWALT, STANLEY, and CRAFTSMAN Fiberglass Sledgehammers due to an injury risk.

The head of the sledgehammers can loosen and detach unexpectedly during use, which poses an impact injury hazard to the user.

There were 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including 2 consumers who reported injuries to their face and head.

The recalled sledgehammers were sold nationwide at Home Depot, ACE Hardware, other stores and online from November 2013 through November 2022 for between $18 and $26.

The recall involves certain DeWALT®, Stanley FATMAX® and Craftsman® Fiberglass Sledgehammers. They weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14″ and 36″ in length.

For a full list of recalled Model Numbers and a description of each product, visit the recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions on how to get a full refund.

For more information, call Stanley Black & Decker toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/brands/product-safety/product-recall.

Source: Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard