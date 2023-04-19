Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman from Dallas, Texas has filed a lawsuit against Best Buy after she was burned by a pressure cooker that exploded scalding-hot food when she opened the lid.

The incident involved an Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (Model Number S-MC60SS9). The product was purchased from Best Buy and manufactured by the Minnesota-based company.

She claims that in May 2021, she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she was able to rotate and open the pressure cooker’s lid while it was still under pressure.

This allowed its “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff,” the lawsuit alleges.

She blames the incident on the failure of the pressure cooker’s so-called safety features, which failed to lock the lid until it was safe to open.

Her lawsuit specifically cites the Owner’s Manual, which claims that a “[l]ocking lid keeps the cooker closed while it’s pressurized.”

She alleges that this statement misleads consumers into believing that the pressure cookers are reasonably safe for their intended use.

Instead, she claims that the safety features “failed to properly function as to prevent the lid from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized.”

She is seeking compensation for economic and non-economic damages, including serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and more.

The lawsuit was filed on April 17, 2023 against Best Buy Co., Inc., in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota — Case Number 0:23-cv-01046.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Best Buy for Insignia Pressure Cooker Injury in Minnesota

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.