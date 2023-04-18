Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands Inc. has been sued by a man who claims that he was severely burned by a defective Instant Pot IP-LUX 60 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker.

The man, Devin B., is a resident of Faulkner, Arkansas, who claims that he suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” in March 2020 when food ejected out of his Instant Pot.

The product is a multi-cooker and he was using the pressure cooking feature when the accident occurred.

In his lawsuit, he claims that the IP-LUX 60 is defective because consumers can easily twist open the lid when there is still pressure inside the unit, which can result in the scalding-hot contents being forcefully projected out of the pot and onto anyone standing nearby.

He claims that Instant Brands “knew or should have known of these defects, but nevertheless put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers.”

Instant Brands is also accused of failing to warn consumers of the serious risks posed by the defects, failing to issue a recall, and failing to redesign the pressure cookers regardless of the risk of injuries.

His lawsuit was filed on March 24, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas (Central Division) — Case Number 4:23-cv-00286-BRW.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Instant Brands for Instant Pot Explosion in Arkansas

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.