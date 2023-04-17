Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it has confirmed that another person was infected with Hepatitis A after eating frozen strawberries that are part of a major recall.

The recall involves frozen strawberries that were sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, PCC Community Markets, and other stores in Southern California and other states.

The case was reported on April 14 and linked to a multi-state outbreak of Hepatitis A that began in November 2022.

The outbreak has been traced to frozen organic strawberries that were grown on multiple farms in Baja California, Mexico, and imported to the U.S. by a common supplier.

At least 7 people in California and Washington have been infected with Hepatitis A after eating frozen strawberries, including two people who were hospitalized due to a severe illness.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection that is caused by a virus that spreads in the blood and feces of people who are infected. Symptoms usually appear 2 to 7 weeks after a person ingests the virus.

The symptoms may include yellow skin or eyes, not wanting to eat, upset stomach, stomach pain, throwing up, fever, dark urine or light-colored stools, joint pain, diarrhea, feeling tired, and other symptoms.

People who are infected with Hepatitis A may feel sick for a few weeks or several months. Some people develop severe liver problems and must be hospitalized. In rare cases, it can cause liver failure or death.

