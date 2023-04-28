Burned Man Files Instant Pot DUO Pressure Cooker Lawsuit

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands has been hit by a pressure cooker lawsuit involving a man who was burned by an explosion of food when he opened the lid.

The plaintiff, Khadija K., is a resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who claims that he was burned on April 4, 2021 while using Instant Pot DUO 60 Pressure Cooker (Mickey Mouse Red model).

The lawsuit claims that the Instant Pot “suffers from serious and dangerous defects” that put innocent consumers in harm’s way.

He specifically claims that the lid fails to lock until all of the pressure has been safely released. Instead, unsuspecting consumers can easily twist open the lid when the unit is still pressurized.

Unfortunately, residual pressure inside an Instant Pot may cause “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto anyone standing nearby, his lawsuit claims.

His lawsuit quotes the Owner’s Manual, which advertises that it has a “safety feature to disable the cooker.” The display is also supposed to show a light that “flashes ‘Lid’ if the lid is not positioned correctly,” according to the lawsuit.

Instead, he claims that the “Defendant’s pressure cookers possess defects that make them unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized.”

He is seeking compensation for damages, including medical expenses, physical pain and mental anguish, decreased quality of life, and other economic and non-economic losses.

His Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on March 28, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:23-cv-01957.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Another Lawsuit Against Instant Brands in Illinois

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.