Jetson Recalls 15,300 Kids Scooters for Injury Hazard

Jetson Electric Bikes, a company based in Brooklyn, New York, has recalled about 15,300 3-wheeled kick scooters for kids because the wheels can loosen or fall off and cause a child to crash.

The company received 12 reports of the wheels loosening or falling off the scooters, including one child who fell and suffered scratches and bruises on their face.

The following scooter models and serial numbers are being recalled:

Model Blue Nova (JNOVA-BLU): Serial Numbers 61302BLU072200001 – 61302BLU07220380

Model Green Nova (JNOVA-GRN): Serial Numbers 61302GRN082200001 – 61425GRN112200900

Model Purple Nova (JNOVA-PUR): Serial Numbers 61302PUR072200001 – 61302PUR072203790

Model Red Nova (JNOVA-RED): Serial Numbers 61302RED072200001 – 61302RED072203800

Model Blue Star (JSTAR-CAN-BLU): Serial Numbers 61363BLU072221121 – 61363BLU072213468

The recalled scooters were sold nationwide at Target stores, online at www.Target.com, and www.ridejetson.com from September 2022 through February 2023.

Jetson is asking consumers to immediately take the recalled scooters away from children and contact the company for a free repair kit by registering at https://ridejetson.com/pages/star-nova-repair.

