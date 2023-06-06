Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Just days after NBC News reported dozens of baby deaths linked to the Boppy Newborn Lounger and other baby pillows, safety officials have reported a total of 10 deaths linked to the Boppy.

The Boppy Company recalled about 3.3 million Boppy Newborn Loungers in September 2021 because infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or a put on the lounger in a way that obstructs breathing.

Babies can also suffocate if they roll off the Boppy and get trapped against another object, such as an adult pillow or blanket.

At the time of the recall, there were 8 tragic infant deaths linked to the Boppy Newborn Lounger between December 2015 and June 2020.

Shortly after the recall in 2021, two more babies died when Boppy Newborn Loungers were used in an unsafe sleep environment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In one report, a baby was reportedly placed on a Boppy for sleep and then rolled underneath a nearby adult pillow.

In the other report, a baby was put on a Boppy in an adult bed with a parent and soft bedding. The baby was later found deceased on the Boppy Newborn Lounger, but the cause of death was undetermined.

Safety officials continue to warn parents that babies should be put to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface. Caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to the crib.

The recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers may not be in stores anymore, but many of these dangerous products continue to be re-sold online.

Boppy Newborn Loungers have been illegal to sell since they were recalled in 2021, but they are still commonly sold on Facebook Marketplace and other online retailers despite numerous requests to remove the posts, according to the CPSC update.

Source: CPSC and The Boppy Company Urge Consumers to Stop Using Recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers and Urge Online Marketplaces to Stop Selling the Recalled Product; Two Additional Infant Deaths Reported Shortly After 2021 Recall