Trader Joe's Recalls Tomato Leaf Scented Candles for Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Trader Joe’s has recalled its Trader Joe’s® Tomato Leaf Scented Candles because the glass jar may crack or shatter during use.

The problem is that the glass jar can overheat and break when the candle is lit, according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but the issue poses a fire hazard and it can potentially cause laceration injuries or property damage.

Trader Joe’s said it is offering a full refund and asking consumers to return the candle:

“If you purchased the Tomato Leaf Scented Candle, please do not use it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

For more information, consumers can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm PT.

Source: RECALL: Potential Overheating Risk with Tomato Leaf Scented Candle