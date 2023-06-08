Ashley Furniture Recalls 253,000 Sofas, Loveseats and Recliners

Share
Ashley Furniture has recalled around 253,000 Party Time Loveseats, Sofas, and Recliners due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that the power recliners’ cupholder with LED lighting can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

No injuries were reported, but Ashley Furniture reported 6 incidents of the cupholder overheatinga and causing a fire, smoke damage, or damaged furniture.

The recall involves the following pieces of furniture:

  • Party Time Dual Power Reclining Sofa (Model #s 3700315, 3700315C, 3700415 and 3700415C)
  • Party Time Dual Power Reclining Loveseat (Model #s 3700318, 3700318C, 3700418 and 3700418C)
  • Party Time Power Recliner (Model #s 3700313, 3700313C, 3700413 and 3700413C)

The model and serial number can be found on the product label, which can be viewed by tipping/tilting the unit back and looking on the bottom.

These products were sold at Ashley Homestores, other furniture stores nationwide and online for $900 to $1,800.

Ashley Furniture is asking consumers to contact the company for a free replacement with a newly-designed cupholder that will be installed by a technician. For more information, visit https://www.partytimereclinerrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

Source: Ashley Furniture Industries Recalls Party Time Power Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners Due to Fire Hazard

