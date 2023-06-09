Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman from Tennessee who claims that she was severely burned when she opened the lid on her Breville Fast Slow Pressure Cooker.

The plaintiff, Hannah F., claims that the lid of the pressure cooker is removable when the contents are still under pressure.

If the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped inside the unit can cause the scalding-hot contents to be projected outward, according to her complaint.

Her lawsuit describes the incident that occurred on June 5, 2022, while she was using the Breville Fast Slow Pressure Cooker to prepare a roast.

After the cooking cycle, she opened the pressure release valve and waited several minutes for the steam to release. When she tried to open the lid, it exploded and burned her abdomen.

According to her lawsuit:

The pressure cooker’s lid blew off with extreme force. As it exploded, the pressure cooker sprayed super-heated liquid and steam across [her] body.”

Her lawsuit also cites the pressure cooker’s instruction manual, which claims that it has a “Safety Locking Lid: Can not be opened while pressure cooking.” She claims this statement is unequivocally false.

As a result of the “dangerous defects,” she alleges that the Breville Fast Slow Pressure Cooker is defective and dangerous to use.

The lawsuit was filed on June 1, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee (Nashville Division) — Case Number 3:23-cv-00563.

